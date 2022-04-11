Hong Kong security police arrest veteran journalist for alleged sedition
Hong Kong’s national security police arrested a veteran journalist and former contributing writer with the now-shuttered liberal media outlet Stand News, on Monday for alleged sedition, police and local media said.
A crackdown on the media based on a sedition law that dates from the British colonial-era, as all as a China-imposed national security law has seen several major media outlets raided by police and closed down, including the Apple Daily newspaper and the Stand News online news portal.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Local police said in a statement that the national security department of the police force had arrested a 54 year-old male for “conspiracy to publish seditious publications” and had detained him for further investigation.
Local media inentified the man as Allan Au, a veteran journalist and academic at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who wrote columns for newspapers including Ming Pao and the now closed Apple Daily.
Reuters was not able to immediately reach Au for comment.
Sedition is not among the offences listed under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing in June 2020 that punishes terrorism, collusion with foreign forces, subversion and secession with possible life imprisonment.
But court judgments in recent months have enabled authorities to use powers conferred by the new legislation to deploy rarely used colonial era laws covering sedition.
When questioned about Au’s arrest, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference she would not comment on individual cases, but said press freedom was enshrined in the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.
The Hong Kong Journalists’ Association expressed “deep concern” and said the arrest risked “further damaging Hong Kong’s press freedom.”
Au, who was known for his critical columns, is a former Knight Fellow at Stanford University.
“I once wondered whether I could keep writing till 2047, but it’s a delusion in the end,” Au wrote in one of his last published columns, referring to China’s constitutional promise under the Basic Law to keep Hong Kong’s freedoms and autonomy intact for 50 years until 2047.
“We still haven’t reached 2047, but 2047 has arrived before our very eyes,” Au wrote.
Au’s arrest adds to the number of journalists targeted after the enactment of the security law. Two former senior editors of Stand News had also been charged in December with conspiring to publish and or reproduce seditious publications.
Read more: Former Hong Kong security chief John Lee resigns ahead of leadership bid
-
Former Hong Kong security chief John Lee resigns ahead of leadership bidA hardline former Hong Kong security chief sanctioned by the US for his role in China’s campaign against dissent resigned on Wednesday, kickstarting ... World News
-
Hong Kong home affairs chief resigns after COVID-hit birthday bash scandalHong Kong’s Secretary for Home Affairs resigned on Monday, weeks after attending the birthday party of a delegate to China’s legislature, where two of ... Coronavirus
-
Two charged with sedition after raid on Hong Kong newsTwo members of a Hong Kong news outlet were charged with “conspiracy to publish seditious publication” on Thursday, police said, a day after a raid on ... World News
-
Blinken calls on China to stop targeting journalists in Hong KongUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Chinese authorities to stop arresting Hong Kong journalists, a day after the biggest remaining ... World News
-
Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy Stand News outlet, arrest sixHundreds of Hong Kong national security police raided the office of online pro-democracy media outlet Stand News on Wednesday and arrested six people, ... World News
-
Candidates loyal to China Communist Party sweep Hong Kong electionsCandidates loyal to China’s Communist Party won a landslide victory in Hong Kong’s legislative elections after pro-democracy activists were imprisoned ... World News
-
Three Hong Kong democracy activists found guilty over June 4 assemblyA Hong Kong court found three prominent pro-democracy activists guilty on Thursday of unauthorized assembly over a June 4 vigil last year to mark ... World News
-
Hong Kong’s shuttered Apple Daily democracy newspaper wins press freedom awardJailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and the staff of his now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper have been awarded a prestigious press freedom prize ... World News
-
Tiananmen vigil leader invokes Gandhi at Hong Kong trial sentencingA leading Hong Kong democracy activist facing jail invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s civil disobedience campaign in court on Wednesday as he gave a defiant ... World News