ISIS-inspired extremist found guilty of murdering British lawmaker

A candle and a portrait of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, are seen at the church of St Michael's and all Angels, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Reuters

Published: Updated:

A “fanatical” extremist, who was inspired by ISIS, was found guilty on Monday of murdering British lawmaker David Amess, who was knifed to death in a frenzied attack inside a church where he was meeting voters.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, repeatedly stabbed Amess in an attack last October for what he said was revenge for the lawmaker’s support for airstrikes on Syria.

Prosecutors said he was a “committed, fanatical, radicalized Islamist terrorist” and he was found guilty of murder and preparation of terrorism at London’s Old Bailey court.

