NATO membership for Finland, Sweden won’t bring stability to Europe: Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Monday that the possible accession of Sweden and Finland to the NATO military alliance would not bring stability to Europe.
“We have repeatedly said that the alliance remains a tool geared towards confrontation and its further expansion will not bring stability to the European continent,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about the possibility of Sweden and Finland joining NATO.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A senior US State Department official said last week that the prospect of Finland and Sweden joining NATO was part of the discussion between foreign ministers from the military alliance in Brussels.
Read more: NATO plans full-scale military presence at border to thwart Russia, says Stoltenberg
-
NATO plans full-scale military presence at border to thwart Russia, says StoltenbergNATO is working on plans for a full-scale military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, ... World News
-
Finland, Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer: ReportRussia has made a “massive strategic blunder” as Finland and Sweden look poised to join NATO as early as the summer, The Times reported on Monday, ... World News
-
Finland to clarify next steps on possible NATO entry within weeksFinland will clarify next steps regarding a possible decision to seek NATO membership in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told ... World News
-
Ukraine tells NATO allies: Send arms before it’s ‘too late’Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday he expected NATO members to send Kyiv the weapons it needs but insisted they had to act quickly ... World News
-
Ukraine FM tells NATO allies to give Kyiv all the weapons ‘it needs’Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday called on NATO members to provide Kyiv with all the weaponry it needs to fight Russia.For the ... World News
-
US says potential F-16 sale to Turkey would serve US, NATO interests: LetterThe Biden administration believes a potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey would be in line with US national security interests and would also ... World News
-
Russia’s war could last for years as Putin still wants ‘whole of Ukraine’: NATO chiefNATO has seen “no indication” that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s goal of controlling the “whole of Ukraine” has changed, Secretary General Jens ... World News
-
NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine’s Donbas regionRussia is likely to launch a new offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in the next few weeks, NATO Secretary-General Jensen Stolenberg said on ... World News