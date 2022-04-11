.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ousted Pakistani PM Khan’s party resigns from lower house of parliament

  • Font
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Kabul. (File photo: Reuters)
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Kabul. (File photo: Reuters)

Ousted Pakistani PM Khan’s party resigns from lower house of parliament

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Legislators from ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan’s party announced they are resigning en mass from the lower house of parliament on Monday in protest against the formation of a new government by his political opponents on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are announcing we are all resigning,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and vice president of Khan’s party, said in a speech in the assembly ahead of the vote to elect a new prime minister.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote by the same assembly in the early hours of Sunday.

Read more:

Pakistan’s parliament set to elect new prime minister

Pakistan parliament begins voting on no-confidence motion to oust PM Khan

Pakistan army chief meets PM Khan amid impasse over no-confidence vote

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More