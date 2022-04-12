Six found shot dead in basement outside Kyiv: Ukraine prosecutors

Ukrainian prosecutors said Tuesday that six people had been found shot dead in the basement of a building outside Kyiv, the latest discovery fueling allegations of Russian atrocities.

“The bodies of six civilians with gunshot wounds were found in a basement during an inspection of a private residence,” the prosecutor general said in a statement, adding that the killings took place in Brovary outside the capital Kyiv.

The killings were carried out by Russian forces who took control of the area at the beginning of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the prosecutor general said, publishing an image of what it said was the scene of the discovery with several bodies in a dark, concrete hole lit by a flashlight.

Russian troops have been accused of widespread atrocities across the country, particularly in areas around Kyiv from which they have now withdrawn. Moscow denies the allegations.

Ukraine says more than 1,200 bodies have been found around the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday told lawmakers in Lithuania that officials in Kyiv were continuing to investigate crimes carried out by the Russian military.

“New mass graves are found almost daily. Testimonials are being collected. Thousands and thousands of victims. Hundreds of cases of torture. Bodies continue to be found in drains and cellars,” Zelenskyy said.

