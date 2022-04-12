Turkey ramps up pressure on pro-Kurdish party with new arrests

Turkish authorities have detained 46 people, including former local officials from a pro-Kurdish political party, who are suspected of having financial links to Kurdish militants, the state-run news agency reported on Tuesday.
The detained are among 91 suspects sought by a chief prosecutor for allegedly “providing financial resources on behalf” of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, Anadolu Agency reported.
They are accused of being a part of the PKK’s “economic structure,” of money-laundering and of taking instructions from PKK commander Murat Karayilan, it said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Anadolu said the suspects include former deputy mayors, former party treasurers and former city council members of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP.
There was no immediate comment from the HDP — the second-largest opposition party in Turkey’s parliament — which is fighting legal moves toward its closure at Turkey’s Constitutional Court.
Prosecutors accuse the party of colluding with the PKK and of seeking to “destroy the unity of the state.” They are demanding that the party be dissolved, that it be deprived of treasury funding and that about 450 party members be barred from holding political office for five years. The HDP denies the accusations.
Dozens of elected HDP lawmakers and mayors — including former co-chairs Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag — as well as thousands of party members have been arrested on terror-related accusations as part of a government crackdown on the party.
Several HDP mayors who were elected in 2019 have, meanwhile, been replaced by state-appointed trustees.
The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the European Union and the US. The group has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.
Read more: Turkey’s pro-Kurdish HDP asks top court to throw out move to ban party
-
Turkish jets target Kurdish positions in Iraq, Syria; four dieTurkish warplanes struck suspected Kurdish insurgent positions in Iraq and Syria early on Wednesday in a new aerial offensive that Ankara said aimed ... Middle East
-
Turkey detains Syrian singer Omar Souleyman over alleged ties to Kurdish militantsTurkish authorities have detained internationally-known Syrian musician Omar Souleyman over alleged links to Kurdish militants, a local security ... Middle East
-
Turkish strike kills three in Kurdish-run SyriaThe Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria said Wednesday that a Turkish drone strike targeting a car in the border city of Qamishli killed ... Middle East
-
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish HDP asks top court to throw out move to ban partyAn indictment which aims to ban Turkey’s Democratic Peoples’ Party (HDP) was prepared for political reasons and should be thrown out, an HDP official ... World News
-
Turkish army fire kills Iraqi Kurdish farmer in northern Iraq, says local officialTurkish army fire killed an Iraqi Kurdish farmer on Friday in the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, where Ankara has been battling ... World News
-
Seven Kurdish family members killed in Turkey attackSeven members of a Kurdish family were killed Friday in central Turkey by armed assailants who tried to burn their house in what rights activists said ... Middle East
-
Erdogan’s government, pro-Kurdish party spar over killing of entire familyPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government and pro-Kurdish opposition disputed what motivated the perpetrators in the killing of an entire family in ... World News
-
Turkish court orders release of pro-Kurdish politicianA Turkish court on Tuesday ordered the release of a pro-Kurdish opposition politician who has been in prison since April on terror-related charges, ... Middle East
-
Turkish court accepts indictment seeking ban of pro-Kurdish partyTurkey’s Constitutional Court accepted an indictment on Monday seeking a ban on the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) for alleged ties to ... Middle East