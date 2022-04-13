.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Biden's ‘genocide’ comments are wrong and unacceptable: Kremlin

  • Font
A file photo shows Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (AFP)
A file photo shows Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Biden's ‘genocide’ comments are wrong and unacceptable: Kremlin

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it categorically disagreed with US President Joe Biden's description of Russia’s actions in Ukraine as ‘genocide.’

Biden said on Tuesday that Russia's behavior in Ukraine amounted to genocide in his view, using that word for the first
time.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We consider this kind of effort to distort the situation unacceptable,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

“This is hardly acceptable from a president of the United States, a country that has committed well-known crimes in recent times,” Peskov said.

Read more: Biden accuses Russia’s Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine for first time

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More