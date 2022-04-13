.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Mali arrests three Europeans for ‘terrorism:’ Army

  • Font
A Malian police officer walks in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian police officer walks in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. (Reuters)

Mali arrests three Europeans for ‘terrorism:’ Army

AFP

Published: Updated:

Three Europeans suspected of “terrorism” have been arrested in central Mali during operations against extremists, the Malian army said Tuesday without giving identifying details.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Malian military detachment from Diabaly carried out the arrest on April 10, 2022, of five suspects including three European nationals,” the general staff said in a statement.

The statement did not identify the suspects, who were arrested in Diabaly, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) northwest of Bamako.

Ruled by a military junta since August 2020, Mali has been in a political crisis since 2012.

The spread of extremists from the north has spilled into neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Read more:

ISIS-inspired extremist found guilty of murdering British lawmaker

Al-Qaeda leader circulates video, dispels rumor of his death

US man, 21, pleads guilty after trying to join ISIS

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More