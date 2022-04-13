Mali arrests three Europeans for ‘terrorism:’ Army

Three Europeans suspected of “terrorism” have been arrested in central Mali during operations against extremists, the Malian army said Tuesday without giving identifying details.

“The Malian military detachment from Diabaly carried out the arrest on April 10, 2022, of five suspects including three European nationals,” the general staff said in a statement.

The statement did not identify the suspects, who were arrested in Diabaly, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) northwest of Bamako.

Ruled by a military junta since August 2020, Mali has been in a political crisis since 2012.

The spread of extremists from the north has spilled into neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

