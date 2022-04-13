Nobel-winner Murad launches new bid to protect sexual violence victims
The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad joined forces with Britain to present a global code of conduct to the United Nations on Wednesday to address sexual violence in conflict.
The document is called the “Murad Code,” after the Iraqi Yazidi advocate who was held as a sex slave by ISIS terrorist group.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It aims to boost efforts to seek justice for surviving victims via recovery of evidence, allowing victims to safely testify and minimize psychological and physical consequences on them.
“Efforts to end sexual violence are gaining momentum, in large part thanks to brave survivors around the world who have shared their stories,” noted Murad at an annual Security Council meeting on sexual violence in conflict.
“But too often, reporting sexual violence has negative consequences for survivors.”
“The Murad Code lays out clear and practical guidelines for centering the needs of survivors when collecting evidence, and ensuring that they receive justice and support, rather than repercussions. Survivors deserve at least that,” she added.
In a joint statement, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss denounced the “growing number of reports of sexual violence by Russian forces” in the war in Ukraine.
“The launch of the Murad Code is a vital step towards helping and supporting survivors and bringing perpetrators to justice for their crimes,” she said.
London plans to host an international conference on sexual violence in conflict this year.
Read more:
Sexual violence being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia's Tigray: UN
Houthis’ use of sexual violence as a weapon against women is a terrible crime: UK
-
Yazidi laureate Nadia Murad says Baghdadi’s death falls short of justiceNobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad said Wednesday the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid over the weekend was not enough to compensate for ... Middle East
-
ISIS militant sentenced to nine years in UK for inciting violence in GermanyAn ISIS militant who encouraged mass murder in Germany has been sentenced to at least nine years in prison in Britain.Fatah Abdullah, 35, had been ... World News
-
Iraq’s Assyrian Christians, Yazidis face extinction if Biden pulls US troops outAgainst the backdrop of the 9.0-magnitude man-made earthquake that was the disastrous US pullout from Afghanistan, two Christian leaders, Pastor ... Middle East
-
Nobel laureate Murad to build hospital with prize money in IraqNadia Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi woman held as a sex slave by ISIS militants who won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, said on Friday she intended to ... Middle East