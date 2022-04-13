Russia’s war on Ukraine is ‘terrorism,’ Moscow ‘worse than Nazis’: Baltic leaders

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda labelled Russia’s war on Ukraine “terrorism” and Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda said the Russian army’s atrocities against Ukrainians were “worse than [those committed by] Nazis”.

“This is not war, this is terrorism,” Duda told a news conference in Kyiv after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with the Presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - all NATO nations.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nauseda said: “It's even difficult to express in words, by seeing what has happened here, what are the damages and how cruel is this regime [Russian president Vladimir Putin's]. I just cannot compare even with Nazis. I think this is worse than Nazis.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added: “It’s hard to speak. It's not only what we see; it's only what we were told on the way here. It's hard to imagine there were whole families murdered and then buried on the spot, there were infants raped. Hate and bestiality came out. These were not humans (who did it), they were a mistake of nature. This terrible war must be stopped.”

The Baltic leaders had earlier visited the town of Bucha where the horrific images of atrocities committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians sparked a global outcry.

Last week, Ukrainian officials entered Bucha, where the authorities said over 410 residents were killed by Russian forces. They reported mass graves, “executed” civilians, and shared images of bodies left on the streets, some with their hands bound behind their backs.

Moscow denied targeting civilians in Ukraine and claimed that Kyiv “staged” a “provocation” for Western media.

Read more:

Moscow threatens to strike Kyiv if Ukraine keeps attacking Russian territory

Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine

Chemical weapons use from Syrian war stokes Ukraine’s fears