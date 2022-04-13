Russia views US, NATO weapon transports in Ukraine as legitimate targets

Russia will view US and NATO vehicles transporting weapons on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the TASS news agency in an interview on Wednesday.
Any attempts by the West to inflict significant damage on Russia’s military or its separatist allies in Ukraine will be “harshly suppressed,” he added.
“We are warning that US-NATO weapons transports across Ukrainian territory will be considered by us as legal military targets,” TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We are making the Americans and other Westerners understand that attempts to slow down our special operation, to inflict maximum damage on Russian contingents and formations of the DPR and LPR [Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics] will be harshly suppressed,” he said.
Read more:
ICC chief prosecutor says ‘Ukraine is a crime scene’
Ukraine FM says Russia’s initial plan to take over Ukraine in three days failed
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directs KSRelief to give $10 mln aid to Ukrainian refugees