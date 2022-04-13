Tit-for-tat: Russia imposes ‘mirror sanctions’ on 398 US Congress members

Russia imposed “mirror sanctions” on 398 members of the US House of Representatives in a tit-for-tat move in retaliation for Washington's sanctions against 328 members of the Russian Duma over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.

“In response to another wave of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the administration of [US President] Joe Biden on March 24 against 328 deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation… mirror sanctions restrictions are being introduced against 398 members of the US House of Representatives,” the Russian ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

The ministry added: “These persons, including the leadership and chairmen of the committees of the lower house of the US Congress, are included in the Russian stop list on an ongoing basis.”

Moscow will also soon announce new measures that involve expanding the number of people on the stop list, as well as other steps, TASS reported.

“Given the constantly imposed US sanctions, new announcements of Russian countermeasures are planned in the near future, involving an increase in the number of persons included in the stop list and other retaliatory steps,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

