Zelenskyy offers to swap pro-Russian politician for Ukrainian prisoners

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed on Tuesday swapping captured pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia’s forces.

“I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity,” Zelenskyy said in his daily address.

Kyiv announced earlier capturing Medvedchuk who escaped from house arrest after Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskyy shared a photo of the 67-year-old in a military uniform with his hands in cuffs.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was aware of the image but could not ascertain its authenticity.

Medvedchuk is one of the richest people in Ukraine. He is also the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, and had been under house arrest since 2021 after Ukrainian authorities accused him of treason.

He claims Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is a close friend and godfather to his daughter.

