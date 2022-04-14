Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion

Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for about $41 billion, just days after rejecting a seat on the social media company’s board.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Musk’s offer price of $54.20 per share, which was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday, represents a 38 percent premium to Twitter’s April 1 close, the last trading day before the Tesla CEO’s more than 9 percent stake in the company was made public.

Twitter’s shares jumped 12 percent in premarket trading.

“Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company,” Musk said in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.

“My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” Musk said.

Earlier this week, Musk said he had abandoned a plan to join Twitter’s board, just as his tenure was about to start. Taking the board seat would have prevented him from a possible takeover of the company.

Read more:

Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake

Twitter shares fall after Musk decides not to join board

Elon Musk’s arrival stirs fears among some Twitter employees about future