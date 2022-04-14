.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling border town, injuring residents

  • Font
Russia accuses the Ukrainian army of shelling the Russian town of Klimovo on April 14, 2022. (Twitter)
Russia accuses the Ukrainian army of shelling the Russian town of Klimovo on April 14, 2022. (Twitter)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling border town, injuring residents

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The governor of Russia’s southern Bryansk region on Thursday accused the Ukrainian army of shelling a Russian town about 10 kilometers (six miles) from their joint border, injuring civilians.

“Today the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the town of Klimovo. As a result of the shelling, two residential buildings were damaged and some of the residents are injured,” governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

He added that emergency services were working at the scene and residents receiving “medical care.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A representative of Russia’s Health Ministry told the RIA Novosti news agency that seven people were injured in the alleged attack by Ukrainian forces.



“As a result of the incident in Bryansk region, seven people were injured. All the victims are in hospital,” health minister aide Alexei Kuznetsov said adding that two were in serious condition and requiring surgery.

Also on Thursday, Russia’s security agency the FSB told TASS news agency that Ukraine fired at border checkpoint where over 30 Ukrainian refugees were crossing into Russia.

It added that here were no injuries.

AFP could not independently verify the claims.

Read more:

Russia warns of Baltic nuclear deployment if NATO admits Sweden, Finland

Putin tells Europe: You cannot ditch Russian gas but we’re turning east

Ukraine says two pilots held in Russia released

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More