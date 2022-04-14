Russian finance minister Siluanov to attend G20 meeting virtually: Indonesia

G20 host Indonesia said on Thursday that Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has confirmed he planned to attend next week’s meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies virtually.



Indonesian finance ministry official Wempi Saputra also told a briefing that Jakarta was considering whether to invite Ukraine to the meeting, which will be held on April 20 in Washington, to discuss the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Last month, US President Joe Biden haday backed excluding Russia from the G20 grouping of major economies over its invasion of Ukraine.

“I raised the possibility if that can’t be done, if Indonesia and others do not agree, then we should in my view ask to have... Ukraine... attend the meetings as well,” Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels.

