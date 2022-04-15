At least 503 civilians killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: Governor

At least 503 civilians have been killed in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, the local governor said Thursday.

Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram that the dead included 24 children.

Advertisement

“This is an innocent civilian population, we will not forgive them for any life!” he wrote.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Synegubov said Russian forces had carried out 34 rocket and artillery strikes across Kharkiv, leaving one person dead and eight wounded.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city with a pre-war population of some 1.5 million, is located some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border.

It has been a key target for Moscow's invading forces, which have battered it with bombardments but failed to capture the city.

Read more:

Russia says Black Sea flagship Moskva has sunk

Bad weather in Donbas could favor Ukrainians: US official

Russia accuses Ukraine of helicopter strike on border town