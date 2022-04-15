.
Russia says it thwarted ‘terrorist attack’ on military facility

Police officers are seen near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building after a shooting incident, in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Police officers are seen near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building after a shooting incident, in Moscow, Russia on December 19, 2019. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s FSB security service on Friday said it had detained four members of an extremist militant group in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and said one was preparing a “terrorist attack,” the TASS news agency reported.

The four were members of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham group, it said.

