Russia says it thwarted ‘terrorist attack’ on military facility
Russia’s FSB security service on Friday said it had detained four members of an extremist militant group in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and said one was preparing a “terrorist attack,” the TASS news agency reported.
The four were members of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham group, it said.
