Ukraine says seven killed in Russian attack on evacuees

Ukraine said Friday that seven people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a Russian attack on buses ferrying civilians from the war-torn east of the country.

“On April 14, Russian servicemen fired on evacuation buses carrying civilians in the village of Borova in the Izium district,” the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general said in a statement on social media.

“Preliminary data shows seven people died. Another 27 people were injured.”

Ukrainian authorities have been urging people in the south and the Donbas area in the east to quickly move west in advance of a large-scale Russian offensive to capture its composite regions, Lugansk and Donetsk.

In the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Russian forces were last week accused of targeting a train station used for evacuations, in an attack that left more than 50 people dead.

The increasingly tenuous situation in the east of the country led Kyiv to halt all evacuations on Wednesday saying the situation along humanitarian corridors was too unsafe.

