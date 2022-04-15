.
Zelenskyy asked Biden to designate Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he attends a press conference with Austria's chancellor in Kyiv, on April 9, 2022. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he attends a press conference with Austria’s chancellor in Kyiv, on April 9, 2022. (AFP)
Zelenskyy asked Biden to designate Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently made a direct appeal to US President Joe Biden for the United States to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism,” the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with their conversation.

Biden did not commit to specific actions during that call, the newspaper reported.

The label can be applied to any country that has “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism,” the newspaper said, citing a State Department fact sheet.

The list currently includes four countries: North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria.

