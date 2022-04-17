Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Biak region in Indonesia on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles), EMSC said.

