Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Biak region in Indonesia on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles), EMSC said.
