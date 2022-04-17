.
Russia says NATO activity in the Arctic worrying, warns of ‘unintended incidents’

Soldiers take part in Exercise Brilliant Jump 2022, the annual deployment exercise for the NATO Response Force’s Very High Readiness Brigade, in Rena, Norway, on March 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia says NATO activity in the Arctic worrying, warns of ‘unintended incidents’

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia is worried about increased activity of NATO forces in the Arctic and sees risks of “unintended incidents” occurring in the region, TASS news agency cited Russian ambassador-at-large Nikolai Korchunov as saying on Sunday.

In March, Finland, and Sweden, which are both considering joining the U-led military NATO alliance, conducted combined
NATO military drills. The exercise was long planned, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 added intensity to the
war game.

Moscow describes its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation.”

“The recent increase in NATO’s activity in the Arctic is a cause for concern. Another large-scale military exercise of the alliance was recently held in northern Norway. In our view, this does not contribute to the security of the region,” Korchunov said.

According to Korchunov, such activity raises the risk of “unintended incidents,” which, in addition to security risks, can also cause serious damage to the Arctic ecosystem.

He did not specify what type of incident he might be referring to.

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined NATO then Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in a European exclave.

