Ukrainian forces will ‘fight to the end’ in Mariupol: PM Shmyhal
Ukraine’s prime minister said on Sunday that the strategic port city of Mariupol “has not fallen,” adding that the encircled forces defending the city from Russian attack will “fight to the end.”
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was speaking to ABC’s “This Week” hours after a Russian ultimatum for the surrender of those fighters, holed up in a fortress-like steelworks, had expired.
“The city still has not fallen,” he said. “There’s still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end.”
