Police arrest dozens after mob attack in South Indian city of Hubli

At least 88 people have been arrested in India in connection with violence against police after a comment insulting Muslims went viral on social media, police said on Monday.
A mob attacked police and vandalized public property on Saturday night in Hubli, 480 km (250 miles) north of Bengaluru, after the derogatory message spread on Whatsapp, police said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Twelve police officials were injured in the violence even though the person who posted the message had already been arrested.
“People still gathered near the police station ... The mob pelted stones at police, tried to enter the police station, and damaged police vehicles,” said Labhu Ram, a senior police official probing the incident.
Clashes have broken out between the majority Hindu and minority Muslim communities during religious processions in several parts of India in recent weeks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has emboldened hardline religious groups to take up causes that they say defend the Hindu faith, although his party has denied any rise in communal tensions.
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi played down the violence and said in an interview published on Sunday that intolerance among religious communities was not worsening.
In another incident of communal violence, riots broke out after an accident between two motorcyclists in Vadodara, in the western state of Gujarat, on Sunday night, police said.
Crowds of Hindus and Muslims pelted stones at one another. At least three people were injured and 10 vehicles were torched.
Opposition politicians have accused Modi’s party of stoking tensions between majority Hindus and Muslims in states that it
rules.
Read more: Delhi police arrest 14 after communal violence in Indian capital leaves many injured
-
Delhi police arrest 14 after communal violence in Indian capital leaves many injuredPolice in India’s capital have arrested 14 people after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession, leaving several injured, ... World News
-
UK’s Johnson to leave home woes behind in visit to talk trade, security with IndiaBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to put his domestic problems behind him when he visits India this week on a trip to strengthen links ... World News
-
India likely to get normal monsoon rains in 2022, augurs well for farm growthIndia is likely to receive normal monsoon rains this year, the state-run weather office said on Thursday, raising prospects of higher farm and general ... Economy
-
Chemical factory fire kills six in IndiaA fire at a chemical factory in southern India killed at least six people and injured 12, a government official said on Thursday, with more casualties ... World News
-
India willing to offer $2 bln more in aid for Sri Lanka with eye on ChinaIndia is willing to commit up to another $2 billion in financial assistance to Sri Lanka while also supporting the island nation with food and fuel, ... Economy
-
Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing 60-feet-long iron bridgePolice in India were seeking to arrest members of a gang who dismantled a 60-feet-long iron bridge and likely sold it off in parts as scrap metal, ... Life
-
Schools in India’s tech hub Bangalore receive bomb threatsSix schools in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru received bomb threats on Friday, police said, with officers conducting searches of premises ... World News