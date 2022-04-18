Putin ally held in Ukraine appears in video appealing for prisoner swap

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) released a video on Monday showing the pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk appealing to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be handed over in exchange for Ukrainian soldiers and civilians trapped in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

“I, Medvedchuk Viktor Vladimirovich, want to request the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that the Ukrainian side to exchange me for the defenders of Mariupol and residents, who are there today and have no safe way out through humanitarian corridors,” Medvedchuk said in the video posted by the SBU.

It was unclear whether Medvedchuk was speaking freely when he recorded the video message, or it was against his will.

Zelenskyy had proposed last week swapping Medvedchuk for Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia’s forces.

The Kremlin, however, rejected the idea of a prisoner swap, saying that Medvedchuk had “nothing to do with the special military operation” – the term Moscow uses for its war on Ukraine.

Medvedchuk is one of the richest people in Ukraine. He is also the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party and had been under house arrest since 2021 after Ukrainian authorities accused him of treason.

He claims Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is a close friend and godfather to his daughter.

