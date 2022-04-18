Putin holds call with Palestine’s Abbas to discuss Russia-Ukraine talks, Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



They also talked about “the problems of the Middle East settlement in the context of escalating tensions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem,” the Kremlin said.



Last Friday, at least 152 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the al-Aqsa mosque compound, the latest outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

Advertisement

Read more:

Russia’s Putin has ‘his own war logic’, believes he’s winning: Austria’s Chancellor

Two Palestinians wounded by Israeli troops in West Bank raid

Israel police enter flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, arrest two