Russia says destroyed large depot of US, EU weapons in Ukraine

Russia’s army destroyed a large depot of US and European weapons recently delivered to Ukraine near the western city of Lviv, Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

“The Russian Armed Forces destroyed the logistics center and the large consignments of foreign weapons that were in it, which arrived in Ukraine from the US and European countries over the past 6 days,” state news agency TASS cited Konashenkov as saying.

He added that Russian planes conducted an attack on the depot using high-precision missiles.

Konashenkov said that Russia has carried out strikes on 331 military facilities in Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion of its neighbor on February 24.

“Missile troops and artillery hit 331 military facilities. Nine command posts, a warehouse of missile and artillery weapons, as well as 315 enemy manpower concentration areas in the areas of Popasnaya and Novomayorskoye settlements were hit. As a result of the strike, up to 120 nationalists and nine units of military equipment,” he said.

Russia’s Monday attacks come as Moscow continues to build up its forces in the east and south of Ukraine in preparation to launch its ground offensive on the Donbas.

