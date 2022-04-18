Russian airstrikes on Ukraine’s Lviv leave at least six dead, eight injured: Governor

Russian strikes on the western Ukraine city of Lviv on Monday left at least six people dead and eight more injured, the regional governor said, in a rare fatal attack on the city near the border with Poland.

“At the moment we are able to confirm that six are dead and eight injured. A child was among the victims,” the Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said on social media.

Kozytsky said there were four strikes, three of which hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop. He said emergency teams were putting out fires caused by the strikes. He said one of the wounded was a child.

The strikes occurred as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in eastern Ukraine. Lviv has been spared much of the worst violence in almost two months of war.

Plumes of thick, black smoke were rising over Lviv after the explosions, which were witnessed by AP staff.

