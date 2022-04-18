Spain to reopen Kyiv embassy in coming days, PM Sanchez says

Spain will reopen its embassy in Kyiv in the coming days, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in an interview with the Antena3 TV network on Monday.



The Spanish embassy in Ukraine’s capital was evacuated on February 24 when Russian troops invaded the country.

The move comes after several other European countries, including France, recently announced they would move back their

embassies to Kyiv.

