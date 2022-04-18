.
Spain to reopen Kyiv embassy in coming days, PM Sanchez says

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a news conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, May 18, 2021. Manu Fernandez/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a news conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Madrid

Spain will reopen its embassy in Kyiv in the coming days, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in an interview with the Antena3 TV network on Monday.

The Spanish embassy in Ukraine’s capital was evacuated on February 24 when Russian troops invaded the country.

The move comes after several other European countries, including France, recently announced they would move back their
embassies to Kyiv.

