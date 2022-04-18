UK police arrests man with knife after confrontation near PM Johnson’s residence
British police closed a road in central London near Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official residence on Monday and said they had arrested a man armed with a knife who had confronted two Ministry of Defense police officers.
Whitehall, which is home to several government departments including the finance ministry, Foreign Office and Ministry of Defense and leads to Johnson’s Downing Street office and residence, was cordoned off by police.
Police said they had launched an investigation following the incident at Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground which overlooks St. James’s Park.
“At around 08:50hrs, a 29-year-old man, who was armed with a knife, confronted two Ministry of Defense Police officers. Taser was deployed and the man was restrained by officers. There were no reports of any injuries,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
“He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody at a central London police station. The incident is not being treated as terror-related.”
