Zelenskyy says Ukraine could become EU candidate within coming weeks

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally submitted a completed questionnaire on the European Union membership to an envoy of the alliance on Monday and said that his country could gain candidate status within the coming weeks.

Zelenskyy submitted the documents to Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, according to the Ukrainian Presidency.

“Today is one of the stages for our country in joining the European Union, the aspiration that our people are striving for and fighting for,” Zelenskyy said.

He added: “It's an important signal. We believe that we will gain support and become a candidate for accession. After that, the next, final stage will begin. We believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people, given the price it paid on the path to independence and democracy.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had handed the questionnaire to Zelenskyy during her visit to Kyiv on April 8, when she said: “Ukraine belongs in the European family. And today, Ukraine takes another important step towards EU membership. We will accelerate this process as much as we can, while ensuring that all conditions are respected.”

