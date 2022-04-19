Chemical leak in Louisiana prompts police to issue ‘shelter in place’ order

Authorities issued an order on Monday telling residents of Plaquemine in the US state of Louisiana to shelter in place following a fire and chlorine spill at Olin Corp’s plant located on the property of Dow Chemical.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The fire was doused shortly after the leak from the Olin plant, a third-party tenant at the Dow facility, an official from the sheriff’s office of Iberville parish said, adding that the number of casualties was not immediately known.

“We continue to monitor the air quality of the area,” the official told Reuters by telephone.

Olin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

State police have also closed Louisiana Highway 1 in both directions near the plant, the department said on Twitter.

An order to shelter in place, issued during a state of emergency, requires people to stay indoors and not leave unless necessary.

Read more:

Chemical factory fire kills six in India

Explainer: What are chemical weapons and are they illegal?

WHO says making contingency plans for possible ‘chemical assaults’ in Ukraine