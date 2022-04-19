Russia will press on with its climate agenda in spite of sanctions: Kremlin envoy
A Kremlin adviser said on Tuesday that Russia would move ahead with its climate agenda even though Western companies were leaving the country because of international sanctions over Ukraine.
Kremlin climate envoy Ruslan Edelgeriyev told a conference in Moscow he believed Western companies would eventually return and invest in climate-related projects.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia has consistently fulfilled its climate commitments, and “in the current situation it would be an unjustified approach if we forego those obligations," he said.
Russia, the world’s biggest exporter of natural gas and number two exporter of oil, joined the Paris climate change pact in 2019, which commits countries to setting targets every five years to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
Russia is one of the world’s top carbon dioxide emitters along with China, the United States and India. It has set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, a process in which forests, hydro and nuclear energy are intended to play key roles.
Read more: UN chief Guterres: Don’t let Russia crisis fuel climate destruction
-
Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Lavrov saysRussia will use only conventional weapons in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in response to a question about the possible use of nuclear ... World News
-
Russian oil tanker seized in Greece under EU sanctionsA Russia-flagged crude oil tanker has been seized in Greece under EU sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine, a coastguard spokeswoman said Tuesday.The ... World News
-
OPEC+ supply gap widens in March as sanctions hit Russian outputOPEC+ produced 1.45 mln barrels per day (bpd) below its production targets in March, as Russian output began to decline following sanctions imposed by ... Energy
-
Russia urges Ukrainian forces to ‘immediately’ lay down arms in new ultimatumRussia on Tuesday called on Ukrainian forces to “immediately” lay down arms and issued a new ultimatum for the defenders of the besieged port city of ... World News