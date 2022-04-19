Three blasts rock boys’ school in Kabul: Police

Three blasts rocked a boys’ school in a Shia Hazara neighborhood of the Afghan capital on Tuesday causing casualties, police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter the blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school “caused casualties among our Shiite brothers.”

The school is located in the capital’s western neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, an area mainly inhabited by the Hazara community and previously targeted by ISIS.

Tuesday’s blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness told AFP.

Read more:

Afghanistan death toll in ‘Pakistan strikes’ rises to at least 47: Officials

Pakistan calls for action against militants on Afghan soil

Hand grenade wounds at least six in Kabul mosque