Three blasts rock boys’ school in Kabul: Police

Three blasts rocked a boys’ school in a Shia Hazara neighborhood of the Afghan capital on Tuesday causing casualties, police said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter the blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school “caused casualties among our Shiite brothers.”
The school is located in the capital’s western neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, an area mainly inhabited by the Hazara community and previously targeted by ISIS.
Tuesday’s blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness told AFP.
Read more:
Afghanistan death toll in ‘Pakistan strikes’ rises to at least 47: Officials
Pakistan calls for action against militants on Afghan soil
-
Afghanistan death toll in ‘Pakistan strikes’ rises to at least 47: OfficialsThe death toll from Pakistani military air strikes in the eastern Afghanistan provinces of Khost and Kunar has risen to at least 47, officials said on ... World News
-
Pakistan calls for action against militants on Afghan soilPakistan on Sunday called on the Taliban government in Kabul to take “stern actions” against militants launching attacks against the country from ... World News
-
Hand grenade wounds at least six in Kabul mosqueA hand grenade was thrown into Kabul’s largest mosque as worshippers knelt in afternoon prayer on Wednesday, wounding at least six people, an Afghan ... World News