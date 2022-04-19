Three dead in new shelling of Kharkiv: Governor

At least three people were killed and 21 were injured in new Russian shelling on Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv Tuesday, local authorities said.



The announcement came a day after strikes on the city, which lies close to the Russian border, killed five people.



“At the current time in Kharkiv, three people have unfortunately died,” regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said on Telegram.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



He also told Ukraine’s Hromadske television that 21 people were injured in the strikes Tuesday in four different residential areas.



“The intensity of the shelling of Kharkiv has increased,” Sinegubov said, asking residents to take shelter and not go outside.



Five people were killed and 15 others were injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv on Monday, according to authorities.



Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city that had nearly 1.5 million inhabitants before Russia invaded in late February, saw heavy fighting at the start of Moscow’s offensive but always remained under Ukrainian control.



Ukraine fears the city could be a major target in a new Russian offensive, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said had begun Monday.



Read more:

Russia says opening corridor for Ukrainian troops in Mariupol

Advertisement

Putin bears responsibility for ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine: Germany’s Scholz

Kyiv says Russia aims to grab land, crush Ukraine’s armed forces