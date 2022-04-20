Biden is expected to send Ukraine $800 million more in weapons

The Biden administration is preparing to announce another $800 million in weapons and support for Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

The money will come from the president’s draw-down authority to send stockpiles of weapons to a US ally in an emergency. Its contents are expected to be similar to the last package of aid, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of an announcement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Joe Biden last week announced a package of aid that he said provided “new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers as well as the transfer of additional helicopter.”

The fresh round of support comes amid rising concern among the US and allies that more of eastern Ukraine is poised to fall under Russian control with the siege of Mariupol in perhaps the final stage. NBC News reported earlier on the expected new aid.

Biden answered “yes” on Tuesday when a reporter asked if the US will send more artillery to Ukraine. Asked about the brief exchange, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said only that Biden and other world leaders spoke on a call earlier Tuesday “about providing more ammunition and security assistance to Ukraine.”

The Defense Department has declined to comment on further arms packages. White House officials also declined to comment.

Read more: Analysis: West’s failure to hold Syria’s Assad accountable motivated Russia’s Putin