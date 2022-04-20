Russia tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile that Putin says has no peer

Russia said on Wednesday it had test-launched its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would give Moscow’s enemies something to think about.



Putin was shown on television being told by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country’s northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.





#BREAKING : #Russia's Ministry of Defense has successfully test-fired the #ICBM intercontinental ballistic missile dubbed #Sarmat.



President Putin- "This missile will be fed to those trying to threat Russia." pic.twitter.com/kYbUykJhdM — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) April 20, 2022





“The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense. It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come,” Putin said.



“This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country.”



The Sarmat is a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile which Russia is expected to deploy with 10 or more warheads on each missile, according to the US Congressional Research Service.



It has been under development for years and so its test-launch is not a surprise for the West, but it comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.



