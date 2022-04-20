Ukrainian tracking Russian troops through stolen Apple AirPods: Report

Russian troop deployment is being tracked by a Ukrainian resident through a pair of stolen Apple AirPods, UK publication the Times reported on Monday.

Vitaliy Semenets’ Bluetooth audio device was reportedly stolen from Hostemel, around 28 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, in the first week of the invasion.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Using the “find my” feature available on Apple products, Semenets followed his AirPods’ journey from near his home and toward the east of the country.

As Russian troops retreated from Kyiv, Semenets traced the device into Belarus, and over to an area near the city of Gomel.

Last week the AirPods reportedly reached Belgorod, a city in Russia where President Putin is massing his troops for an assault on the Donbas.

In leaked CCTV pictures, Russian troops were reportedly seen wrapping up washing machines, laptops and e-scooters to send to their families back home.

From the looting, at least two tons of goods were allegedly shipped out by the 16 Russian troops who were seen on the footage.

In another case, it was reported that a soldier had been killed after he replaced his Kevlar body armor with an Apple MacBook laptop.

Read more:

Ukraine plea for military aid stumbles in Bulgaria

Moscow has deported 500,000 people to Russia, Ukraine lawmaker says

Russia defense ministry seeks greater secrecy on military deaths in Ukraine