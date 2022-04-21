.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 11 killed or injured in Kunduz, Afghanistan blast: Official

  • Font
Private cell phone antennas are pictured in Kunduz province on February 23, 2020. Mobile phone services were restored across swathes of Taliban-contested areas of Afghanistan over the weekend as a partial truce with the militants held for a second day.
General view of Kunduz. (AFP)

At least 11 killed or injured in Kunduz, Afghanistan blast: Official

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Eleven people were killed or wounded in a blast in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, a health official said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Najeebullah Sahel, from the provincial health authority, said hospitals had received the casualties from a blast and that the numbers could increase, but did not elaborate on the location or cause of the explosion.

Earlier on Thursday another blast tore through a Shia mosque in the northern city of Mazar-E-Sharif, killing at least five.

Read more:

At least 20 casualties reported in Afghanistan mosque blast

Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds two children

Seven Afghan men flogged on Taliban-run Supreme Court order

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More