Binance says limiting services for Russians with more than $10,895 of crypto assets
Cryptocurrency platform Binance says it is limiting services for Russian nationals with digital assets exceeding the value of $10,895 (10,000 euros).
Restricted accounts will be put into withdrawal-only mode, the company added, with no deposits or trading permitted.
