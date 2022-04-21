Binance says limiting services for Russians with more than $10,895 of crypto assets

Cryptocurrency platform Binance says it is limiting services for Russian nationals with digital assets exceeding the value of $10,895 (10,000 euros).

Restricted accounts will be put into withdrawal-only mode, the company added, with no deposits or trading permitted.

