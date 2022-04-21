Chinese court sentences US citizen to death for murder: Report

.
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Crime

Reuters, Beijing

A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced US citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People’s Court in Zhejiang Province, found that after a disagreement over the pair’s break-up in June 2019 the defendant arranged to meet and talk with the victim, a Chinese citizen surnamed Chen, at a bus top in Ningbo before going on to kill her with a “folding knife.”

The court held that the defendant’s “premeditated revenge killing, stabbing and cutting Chen’s face and neck several times, resulting in Chen’s death, was motivated by vile motives, resolute intent and cruel means, and the circumstances of the crime were particularly bad and the consequences particularly serious, and should be punished according to law,” CCTV reported.

The US embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

