Elon Musk scores hat trick of Tesla compensation goals worth $23 billion
With Tesla’s strong quarterly report on Wednesday, Chief Executive Elon Musk has scored a hat trick of performance goals worth a combined $23 billion in new compensation.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The world’s most valuable carmaker posted March quarter revenue and profit that surged past Wall Street estimates as it raised prices in response to inflation, offsetting the impact of a Shanghai factory shutdown.
Musk’s latest compensation windfall, which must be certified by Tesla’s board, comes days after he offered to buy Twitter Inc for $43 billion, with analysts suggesting he could sell Tesla shares to help finance the deal.
Musk already is the world’s richest person, according to Forbes.
Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $18.76 billion and so-called adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $5.02 billion. Combined with the previous three quarters’ results, that surpasses milestones that trigger the vesting of the ninth through 11th of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package.
Musk said Wednesday there were no discussions underway about incremental compensation.
Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, receives no salary at Tesla. His pay package requires Tesla’s market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of escalating targets.
Each tranche gives Musk the option to buy 8.4 million Tesla shares at $70.01 each, a discount of about 90 percent from Wednesday’s closing price of $977.20. At the stock’s current price, the three options tranches that will vest as a result of Tesla’s March-quarter performance could generate a profit of about $23 billion, or almost $7.7 billion per tranche.
Late last year, Musk netted $16.4 billion from selling about 10 percent of his stake in Tesla to meet to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options
Read more:
Elon Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer
Elon Musk: Twitter board’s interests not aligned with shareholders
-
Elon Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offerBillionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted a series of dashes for a missing word followed by “is the Night,” days after he offered to buy Twitter Inc ... Technology
-
Elon Musk: Twitter board’s interests not aligned with shareholdersThe economic interests of Twitter Inc.’s board are not aligned with shareholders, Elon Musk said Saturday after the social media company took steps to ... Business
-
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billionBillionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for about $41 billion, just days after rejecting a seat on the social media company’s board.For the ... World News