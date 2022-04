Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds two children 

A roadside bomb wounded at least two children Thursday in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a police official said.

Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said in a tweet that the explosives went off in the median strip of a road in a western area of Kabul in a predominantly Shia neighborhood.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two days earlier in the same area, multiple explosions targeting educational institutions killed at least six people, mostly children, and wounded 17 others.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Thursday’s explosion.

Hazaras, who make up around nine percent of the population of Afghanistan’s 36 million people, stand alone in being targeted because of their ethnicity — distinct from the other ethnic groups, such as Tajik and Uzbek and the Pashtun majority — and their religion.

The ISIS affiliate in Khorasan Province has previously targeted schools, particularly in the Shia-Islam-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.

In May last year, months before the Taliban took power in Kabul, more than 60 children, mostly girls, were killed when two bombs were detonated outside their school, also in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.

Dasht-e-Barchi and other parts of western Kabul are houses to the Shia-Islam minorities of Afghanistan which have mostly been targeted by ISIS, however, no one has claimed credit for the recent explosions.

Read more:

Seven Afghan men flogged on Taliban-run Supreme Court order

Afghanistan death toll in ‘Pakistan strikes’ rises to at least 47: Officials

Pakistan calls for action against militants on Afghan soil