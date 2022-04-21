Turkey’s FM says some NATO allies want ‘longer’ Ukraine war to weaken Russia

Some NATO countries want Russia’s war on Ukraine to last longer to weaken Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk on Wednesday.

“There are countries within NATO that want the Ukraine war to continue. They see the continuation of the war as weakening Russia. They don't care much about the situation in Ukraine,” Cavusoglu said without naming countries in the North Atlantic alliance.

Turkey enjoys good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow and has been mediating for an end to the war. It hosted direct negotiations between the two countries last month.

But the Turks shied away from sanctioning the Russians alongside their Western allies, preferring not to jeopardize their ties with Moscow.

“We disagree with the sanctions. It is important here that we continue our diplomatic contacts with both sides. Turkey is needed here. We are in a country where both sides trust,” the Turkish foreign minister said.

Ankara had offered to host a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Cavusoglu said: “Putin and Zelenskyy can meet at any time. The meeting of the two leaders is discussed at the table. If a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy takes place, it can be in Istanbul or Antalya.”

