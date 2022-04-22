Britain says Russia blockaded Azovstal plant to contain Ukraine resistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to blockade the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine likely indicates a desire to contain resistance in Mariupol, a British military update said on Friday.

“A full ground assault by Russia on the plant would likely incur significant Russian casualties, further decreasing their overall combat effectiveness,” the update added.

Advertisement

Heavy shelling continued in the eastern Donbas as Russia seeks to advance further towards settlements, including Krasnyy Lyman, Buhayikva, Barvinkove, Lyman and Popasna, the UK Ministry of Defense tweeted in a regular bulletin.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Mariupol mayor says lives of city's trapped residents are in Putin's hands

Ukrainian troops begin training in Britain as Johnson steps up support

Pentagon developed custom-made ‘Ghost drone’ for Ukraine to use against Russia