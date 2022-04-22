.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia says one sailor died, 27 missing after missile cruiser sank

  • Font
The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva (Moscow) sails back into a harbour after tracking NATO warships in the Black Sea, in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
The Russian Navy’s guided missile cruiser Moskva (Moscow) sails back into a harbor after tracking NATO warships in the Black Sea, in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea on November 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says one sailor died, 27 missing after missile cruiser sank

Reuters

Published: Updated:

One sailor died and 27 more are missing after the Russian missile cruiser Moskva sank last week, while 396 other crew members were rescued, RIA news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Friday.

Moscow says the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, sank last week after a fire sparked an ammunition blast.

Ukraine says it hit the vessel with an anti-ship missile.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Spain reopens embassy in Kyiv

Greece to release seized Russian tanker: Coastguard

Russia says Ukrainian fighters ‘securely blockaded’ at Mariupol steel plant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More