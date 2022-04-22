Russia says one sailor died, 27 missing after missile cruiser sank
One sailor died and 27 more are missing after the Russian missile cruiser Moskva sank last week, while 396 other crew members were rescued, RIA news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Friday.
Moscow says the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, sank last week after a fire sparked an ammunition blast.
Ukraine says it hit the vessel with an anti-ship missile.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Greece to release seized Russian tanker: Coastguard
Russia says Ukrainian fighters ‘securely blockaded’ at Mariupol steel plant