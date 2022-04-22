Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine, casualties reported: Authorities 

Ukraine said Friday that at least one person died and two were injured when a transport plane crashed over the center of the country, the latest incident involving accident-prone Soviet-era aircraft.

“An AN-26 aircraft, which according to preliminary information belonged to Ukraine, crashed today in the vicinity of Mikhailovka in the Zaporizhzhia region,” the region’s administration wrote in a statement on social media.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The aircraft was performing a technical flight. It has been established that one person was killed and two more were injured.”

Crew numbers and the cause of the crash were being investigated, the statement added.

The Soviet-designed Antonov aircraft, still widely used in military and civilian aviation across Russia and the former USSR, crash regularly.

In February, a Russian Antonov AN-26 transport carrying military equipment came down in the southern Voronezh region near Ukraine, killing all crew members on board.

Two dozen people including military cadets were killed in September 2020, when a Ukrainian AN-26 plane went down near Kharkiv in the east of the country.

In 2018, an AN-26 transport plane crashed when landing in Russia’s Hmeimim airbase in Syria. All 39 servicemen on board died.

The central Zaporizhzhia administration said Friday the plane may have hit electrical wires, setting the engines on fire.

It said rescue workers were on the scene.

Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday it had struck 58 military targets in Ukraine overnight, including sites where troops, fuel depots and military equipment were concentrated.

The ministry said it had also struck three targets using high-precision missiles in Ukraine, including an S-300 air defense system and a large concentration of Ukrainian troops with their equipment.

Read more:

Australia targets Putin’s daughters, Russian senators in fresh sanctions

US blasts China’s support for Russia, vows to help India

Britain says Russia blockaded Azovstal plant to contain Ukraine resistance