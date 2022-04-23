.
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian fighter jet in Kharkiv region

Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighters take off during a drill at the Russian southern Stavropol region, March 12, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighters take off during a drill at the Russian southern Stavropol region, March 12, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s defense ministry said on Saturday that its forces had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 helicopters at an airfield in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine regarding the Russian claims.

