Russia says it shot down Ukrainian fighter jet in Kharkiv region
Russia’s defense ministry said on Saturday that its forces had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 helicopters at an airfield in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine regarding the Russian claims.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia’s Abramovich at risk of US sanctions as peace talks sputter out
Ukrainian children delight in painting Easter eggs
Russia says one sailor died, 27 missing after missile cruiser sank