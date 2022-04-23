Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskyy says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kyiv Sunday, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.



“Tomorrow, the American officials are coming to visit us; I will meet the Defense Secretary [Lloyd Austin] and Antony Blinken,” he told reporters Saturday.



It will be the first official visit by US government officials since the February 24 invasion.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Zelenskyy also called again for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an effort to “put an end to the war.”



“I think that whoever started this war will be able to end it,” he told a news conference at a metro station in the heart of the Ukrainian capital, adding that he was “not afraid to meet” Putin if it would lead to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.



“From the beginning, I have insisted on talks with the Russian president,” he said. “It’s not that I want [to meet him], it’s that I have to meet him so as to settle this conflict by diplomatic means.”



“We have confidence in our partners, but we have no confidence in Russia,” he added.



Read more:

Russia claims strike on depot stocking western weapons near Odessa

Advertisement

Kyiv says at least five dead in Russian strike on Odessa

Russia investigates media report on presence of British SAS special forces in Ukraine

