Zelenskyy denounces UN chief’s plan to visit Moscow before Kyiv

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interaction with the media after a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with Russia, in New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy denounces UN chief’s plan to visit Moscow before Kyiv

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday criticized a decision by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow on Tuesday, before heading to Kyiv.

“It is simply wrong to go first to Russia and then to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy told reporters in the Ukrainian capital.

“There is no justice and no logic in this order,” he added.

The UN has been largely marginalized in the crisis since Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Guterres seeks to spur dialogue to end the conflict, the UN said on Wednesday.

