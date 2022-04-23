Zelenskyy denounces UN chief’s plan to visit Moscow before Kyiv
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday criticized a decision by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow on Tuesday, before heading to Kyiv.
“It is simply wrong to go first to Russia and then to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy told reporters in the Ukrainian capital.
“There is no justice and no logic in this order,” he added.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The UN has been largely marginalized in the crisis since Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
Guterres seeks to spur dialogue to end the conflict, the UN said on Wednesday.
Read more:
Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskyy says
Zelenskyy threatens to quit talks if Russia holds ‘pseudo-referendums’